Video: Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, & More Star in ZERO DAY Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated limited series Zero Day, which premieres globally on Netflix February 20, 2025.

The series stars Robert De Niro, along with Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Matthew Modine, Dan Stevens, Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffmann, and Clark Gregg.

Zero Day follows De Niro as respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.

The show is written and executive produced by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, with Lesli Linka Glatter as executive producer and director of all six episodes. Michael S. Schmidt also serves as writer and executive producer, with Robert De Niro and Jonathan Glickman as executive producers.

