Video: Peacock Shares AMERICAN NIGHTMARE: BECOMING CODY RHODES Trailer

American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes is premiering on Peacock on July 31.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes is premiering on Peacock on July 31. Watch the first trailer below!

Cody Rhodes grew up living in the shadow of his father, WWE Hall of Famer “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. In 2016, Cody risked it all by leaving WWE to make a name for himself, becoming the “American Nightmare.”

This intimate and revealing documentary follows Cody’s journey away from the WWE, and his return at WrestleMania 38 last year, as he chases the dream of winning the WWE championship, THE ONE title his father was never able to claim.

Through never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment. 

In addition to American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, Peacock Premium subscribers can stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming from WWE such as original series, fan favorite shows from the WWE archives and upcoming Premium Live Events, including WWE SummerSlam, streaming on Peacock August 5. 

 Watch the new trailer here:




