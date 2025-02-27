Video: POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 4 Premiere Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the season four premiere of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” premiering Friday, March 7. New episodes of the drama series, which stars Tony Award-winner Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, and more, will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on STARZ.

In the season four premiere episode, entitled “Gangstas Don’t Die,” Unique (Joey Bada$$) endures a painful recovery fueled by hate and vengeance as other untold narratives unfold around him, filling in the gaps leading up to the deadly showdown in the season three finale by revisiting events through other perspectives.

In season three of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark finally stopped living in the shadow of his mother. After enduring her lies, Kanan assumed control of his life and took matters into his own hands by orchestrating the plan that ended in the deaths of Ronnie and Detective Howard. In season four, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family. Kanan’s drug business has hit its stride; Raq is free of the foes who once plagued her; Lou has cleansed himself of his demons; the Federal Task Force case against Marvin has become shrouded by Howard’s corruption; and Jukebox has chosen a new path away from home.

In the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive, and he’s more volatile and violent than ever. His hunt for revenge upends the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, a truth will emerge that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. Rejecting or embracing this truth may be the difference between life and death.

