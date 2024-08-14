Video: New Trailer for LEE Starring Kate Winslet and Josh O'Connor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roadside Attractions and Vertical have released a new trailer for Lee, the upcoming drama film with Kate Winslet.

Lee, the directorial feature from award-winning Cinematographer Ellen Kuras, portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent and photographer, Lee Miller (Kate Winslet). Miller’s singular talent and unbridled tenacity resulted in some of the 20th century's most indelible images of war, including an iconic photo of Miller herself, posing defiantly in Hitler's private bathtub.

Miller had a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war. Her images display both the fragility and ferocity of the human experience. Above all, the film shows how Miller lived her life at full-throttle in pursuit of truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a traumatic and deeply buried secret from her childhood.

The film is written by Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, and John Collee and stars Winslet, Josh O’Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård, and Marion Cotillard.

It is set to be released in theaters on September 27th, 2024.

Photo credit: Kimberley French

