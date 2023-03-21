Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Netflix Shares First Look at SWEET TOOTH Season Two

The new season will premire on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Today Netflix released a teaser trailer for the upcoming season 2 of critically acclaimed and Emmy winning original series, Sweet Tooth. The new season will premire on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

In season 2, Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.

Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy and Yonas Kibreab as Finn; with James Brolin as THE VOICE of the narrator.

As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani).

To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light.

As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a COLLISION COURSE with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the new teaser here:



