Video: Netflix Drops QUEER EYE Season 8 Trailer

The new season will be released on January 24, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 1 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 2 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Six new episodes of QUEER EYE are coming to Netflix. The new season will be released on January 24, 2024.

The Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes - one emotional makeover at a time.

From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as QUEER EYE continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Listen: Disney+ Drops WHAT IF...? Season Two Soundtrack Photo
Listen: Disney+ Drops WHAT IF...? Season Two Soundtrack

What If…? Season 2 Original Soundtrack with a score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman and Grammy-winning composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum is now available at Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms.

2
BOOKIE Renewed For A Second Season on Max Photo
BOOKIE Renewed For A Second Season on Max

Max Renews Original Comedy Series BOOKIE For A Second Season. Find out more about the renewal of the hit comedy series BOOKIE for a second season. The series stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton.

3
Judith Light Wins Peacock Their First Primetime Emmy For POKER FACE Photo
Judith Light Wins Peacock Their First Primetime Emmy For POKER FACE

Peacock won its first-ever Primetime Emmy Award tonight with Judith Light winning Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Irene Smothers in POKER FACE's “Time of the Monkey.” The award was presented at tonight's Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, and this is Light's first-ever Primetime Emmy Award win.

4
Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More Photo
Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More

Golden Globes attendees included Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jason Segel, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Margot Robbie, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Billie Eillish, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and more. Check out photos from the red carpet, ceremony, winner's room, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation WinesPhotos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines
Broadway's Laurissa Romain Will Star In BET+ Film ONE NIGHT STAYBroadway's Laurissa Romain Will Star In BET+ Film ONE NIGHT STAY
Dink Productions' IN A PICKLE Film to be Released in Summer 2024Dink Productions' IN A PICKLE Film to be Released in Summer 2024
ACW-TV's JAY WATCH Returns For A Second SeasonACW-TV's JAY WATCH Returns For A Second Season

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO