Video: Netflix Drops QUEER EYE Season 8 Trailer

Six new episodes of QUEER EYE are coming to Netflix. The new season will be released on January 24, 2024.

The Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes - one emotional makeover at a time.

From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as QUEER EYE continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness.

Watch the new trailer here: