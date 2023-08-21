Video: Netflix Debuts WRESTLERS Series Trailer

The seven-episode series is slated to premiere on September 13 on Netflix.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 3 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 4 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul

From Emmy-Award winning director Greg Whiteley (Cheer, Last Chance U) comes Wrestlers, A BBC Studios Los Angeles Production.

The seven-episode series is slated to premiere on September 13 on Netflix.

Ohio Valley Wrestling of Louisville, Kentucky is a regional wrestling gym whose alumni include Brock Lesnar, The Miz, John Cena, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton. Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times.

Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open.

Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss.

The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym.

Wrestlers is a BBC Studios Los Angeles Production.The series is directed by Greg Whiteley, who is also an executive producer. Ryan O’Dowd is the executive producer for BBC Studios.

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SOUTH PARK: THE COMPLETE 26th SEASON Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release Photo
SOUTH PARK: THE COMPLETE 26th SEASON Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release

The boys are back as South Park returns with its 26th season! Join Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny as they learn the wonders of Japanese toilets, grapple with latest developments in A.I. technology, re-open an iconic Colorado restaurant, and meet a couple who feel the need to share the importance of their Privacy with the world.

2
Video: Watch a Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peek of ONE PIECE Photo
Video: Watch a Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peek of ONE PIECE

In this new video, Netflix pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at ONE PIECE, the live action adaptation of the world's most legendary and most popular manga series in history. Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other.

3
Stand Up to Cancer Celebrates More Than $795 Million Pledged Photo
Stand Up to Cancer Celebrates More Than $795 Million Pledged

Celebrities lending their support for this year’s fundraising special included Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake. In the U.S., SU2C is still gratefully accepting donations.

4
Vide: Watch Justin Timberlake & Alicia Silverstone in REPTILE Movie Trailer Photo
Vide: Watch Justin Timberlake & Alicia Silverstone in REPTILE Movie Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film Reptile. The cast includes Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
THE LION KING