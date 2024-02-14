Video: Major Myjah Shares 'By Your Side' Video

Artist-on-the-rise Major Myjah returns with the official music video for “By Your Side.” The visual experience, directed by Sara Lacombe [Post Malone, Latto], gives the song new life by offering a cinematic flare to the trap-soul track. Watch the music video HERE and listen to “By Your Side” HERE.

Referencing the track, Major shared, "By Your Side is about being stuck in a conflicting cycle with someone you love so much you don't know whether to choose yourself or choose them."

This notion is exceptionally captured in motion picture within the official music video as a striking vintage car acts as a metaphor for a relationship in turmoil. In need of assistance due to a slashed tire, Major navigates a significant breakdown interpreted as a breakup; however, he takes steps forward, ensuring it's a smooth start as he figuratively moves on from the ordeal.

“By Your Side” debuted a few short weeks ago and was immediately rewarded with praise for Major's boundless sound. Earmilk highlighted the track, stating, “Rising singer-songwriter Major Myjah taps into THE 2000S era of R&B in his new effort titled "By Your Side". Over the sombre piano keys, pitched vocal samples and smooth grooves, Major reflects on his past love and the ups and downs of a relationship and how everything got lost in the mix. He is rueful and somewhat candid with his disposition no matter how painful it is.” Global Grind highlighted the track for the publication's weekly artist spotlight series HERE.

ABOUT MAJOR MYJAH:

Major Myjah is a rare combination of things. He's a visionary, an innovator and a vibe curator with a passion for music baked into his DNA. And while he may hail from industry royalty - his father is dancehall icon Bounty Killer and his mother, CJae, is a revered talent manager in the Caribbean - the wildly special singer, songwriter, multi- instrumentalist, producer and entertainer is a star in his own right.

A child prodigy, it was always clear that music was Major's calling. He began composing songs at the age of 4, which is when he was given his stage name for being an extraordinary force of nature who knew how to hold the attention of an audience.

By the time he was 9, the young powerhouse was performing on stages with international Reggae artist Junior Reid and eventually embarked on a world tour alongside his famous family and their friends, including legendary Jamaican singer Freddie McGregor. In Major's early pre-teen years, he learned how to play the piano and the guitar, which he quickly mastered.

Growing up, Major split his time between Miami, Los Angeles, Jamaica, New York and Atlanta, which provided him with a richly unique cultural perspective that speaks to his diverse artistry and continues to set him apart from his counterparts. His upbringing allowed him to explore multiple genres and experiment with all aspects of sound; pushing his genius to the edge of his comfort zone.

During Major's youth, he loved listening to an unorthodox playlist of timeless artists that consisted of the Beatles, Prince, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Sade. Those early inspirations had a profound effect on his career and personal development. As a result of taking cues from how they approached their craft as well as life, he has emerged as an excellent storyteller, writer and live performer.

Moving to LA at the dawn of his teenage years proved to be pivotal. Being in the mix and meeting different people, Major was invited into elevated environments that ultimately led to him forming key relationships that he nurtured over time. He earned opportunities to collaborate with an esteemed list of heavy-hitters like Chris Brown, Usher, J. Cole, Ty Dolla $ign, Ro James, Miguel, Brandy, Damien Marley and others.

In 2018, Major received his first Grammy for his artistic contribution to Marley's album Stony Hill, which won Reggae Album of the Year in 2018. His dynamic pen game helped Brown's 2023 single “Summer Too Hot” reach platinum status, speaking volumes about his intrinsic gifts. As an r&b singer who incorporates touches of popular and worldly music, Major knows how to test his skills without losing himself in the process.