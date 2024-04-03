Video: MGM+ Drops First Look Teaser For HOTEL COCAINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, premium network MGM+ REVEALED a first look at the highly anticipated crime thriller Hotel Cocaine, executive produced by Chris Brancato (Godfather of Harlem, Narcos) and Guillermo Navarro (Pan’s Labyrinth). The teaser arrives on the heels of the eight-episode series’ global debut at Series Mania in Lille, France. The first episode of Hotel Cocaine will premiere June 16 on MGM+, with new episodes airing on Sundays until August 4.

Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Danny Pino), Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream.

New recurring and guest cast announced TODAY are Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards, and Candy Santana. Guest stars previously announced include Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey. They join the ensemble led by Danny Pino (Mayans M.C., Law & Order: SVU), Michael Chiklis (The Shield, Winning Time), Mark Feuerstein (Power, The Baby-Sitters Club), Yul Vazquez (Severance, Godfather of Harlem), Tania Watson (The Head), Corina Bradley (Star-Crossed Romance), and Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil).

Chris Brancato created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro directed the pilot and executive produces the series alongside Brancato, with Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serving as executive producers. Hotel Cocaine is produced by MGM+ Studios, in association with Stan in Australia and internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Check out the teaser below!