Video: Laufey Performs 'Falling Behind' in NIGHT AT THE SYMPHONY: HOLLYWOOD BOWL Clip

A sneak peek of the certified Gold fan-favorite “Falling Behind” from Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl has just been released. Event tickets for the concert film, which is coming to cinemas worldwide beginning December 6, are available now HERE.

Laufey's A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl is a visually stunning concert film showcasing the singer's mesmerizing vocals alongside the legendary Los Angeles Philharmonic. Filmed in her adopted hometown, the film, directed by Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour), takes audiences on a spellbinding sonic journey under the stars. Performing at the iconic venue that has hosted musical legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Laufey gives a behind-the-scenes look at the monumental show.

Laufey's A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl is directed by Sam Wrench, produced by VEEPS Studios with Max Gredinger, Bianca Bhagat, Devin Dehaven, Kyle Heller, Michael Schneider, and Jessica Roulston, and is presented in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing.

ABOUT LAUFEY:

Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) is a 25-year-old Icelandic-Chinese composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who writes songs inspired by jazz greats and classical masters while possessing a point of view that could only be conveyed by a 21st-century twentysomething. “My goal is to bring jazz and classical music to my generation through a more accessible road,” she explains.

Raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing, Laufey grew up playing cello as well as piano and became hooked on the jazz standards of Ella Fitzgerald after digging through her father’s record collection. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, she released her debut single “Street by Street,” which caught the attention of young audiences worldwide and quickly garnered Laufey a dedicated fanbase online. In 2022, she released her debut full-length Everything I Know About Love, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart.

Her 2023 sophomore album Bewitched saw wild success around the world, winning the GRAMMY® Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, debuting #2 globally on Spotify and setting the record for the biggest Jazz debut in history on Spotify. The album received widespread critical acclaim with the Los Angeles Times calling her a “musical tour de force.” Off the back of the album’s massive success, Laufey’s tours immediately sold-out worldwide, including dates at the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. Festival headline sets, editorial features in Vogue, appearances on late night TV and at the 2024 Met Gala cemented her status as a “Gen Z It Girl” (The New York Times). Today, she has over 3 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming and most followed artist from Iceland in the world.

Photo Credit: Nicole Mago

