Video: Keith Carradine Stars in THE DEVIL AND THE DAYLONG BROTHERS Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of the southern Gothic musical thriller The Devil and the Daylong Brothers, now available on digital platforms. The new film follows three brothers on a blood-soaked quest for revenge against their father, who sold their souls to the Devil before they were born. The clip features Academy Award winner Keith Carradine performing a snippet of the original song "Burden, Lay Down."

"This Southern Gothic monstrosity is a labor of love birthed from dozens of wildly talented artists and I can guarantee one thing... ya ain't seen nothin' like it" director Brandon McCormick previously told Deadline. Carradine noted "The concept alone sparked my interest, and the music and the script sealed my decision to join this extraordinary ensemble."

With The Devil and the Daylong Brothers, writer-director McCormick, and composer Nicholas Kirk weave a striking, action-packed tale set in the kudzu-choked backwaters of the American South. In addition to Carradine, the film stars Rainey Qualley (Ultrasound), Brendan Bradley (The Plus One), and Nican Robinson (Ahsoka). The official soundtrack is available below.

Comments