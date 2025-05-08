Video: I’m With Her Performs 'Wild and Clear and Blue' Ahead of New Album

Watch their late-night show performance here.
Folk trio I’m With Her – comprised of multi-GRAMMY winners Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins — will release their stunning new record entitled Wild and Clear and Blue tomorrow. Ahead of the album, the band visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the title track. Watch the performance here.
Coming seven long years after their breakout debut album, Wild and Clear and Blue was recorded in New York at both The Outlier Inn in the Catskills and The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck. It was produced by Josh Kaufman (member of Bonny Light Horseman) and mixed by D. James Goodwin. The result is the long-awaited sophomore album from a close-knit alliance of highly esteemed musicians, each graced with a deep understanding of folk tradition and unbridled passion for expanding its possibilities.
The group’s first album led to a GRAMMY nomination, wins at the Americana Music Association Awards and International Folk Music Awards, #1s on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums and Folk Albums charts (where it remained charting for 7 months), and much more. Now, on their forthcoming record, I’m With Her bring their luminous harmonies to a soul-searching body of work about reaching into the past, navigating a chaotic present, and bravely moving forward into the unknown.
I’m With Her will tour North America in support of Wild and Clear and Blue this summer. Kicking off in June, the tour will find the band playing in NYC, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Austin, and more. I'm With Her has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting Conscious Alliance’s mission to end hunger nationwide and feed families in need. Learn more at www.consciousalliance.org. Get your tickets now HERE.
5/26 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso +
5/28 - London, UK - Rough Trade
5/29 - London, UK - Barbican +
6/5 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ~
6/6 - Bloomington, IN - Buskirk-Chumley Theater ~
6/7 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater ~
6/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens ~
6/10 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater ~
6/11 - Goshen, IN - Sauder Concert Hall ~
6/13 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ~
6/14 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater ~
6/15 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre ~
6/17 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts ~
6/19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival
6/20 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival (NightGrass) SOLD OUT
7/10 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts *^
7/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre *^
7/12 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Amphitheater *^
7/13 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre *^
7/15 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *
7/16 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavilion^
7/18 - Oak Hill, NY - Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
7/19 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *^
7/20 - Burlington, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum *^
7/21 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater *^
7/23 - Richmond, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden *^
7/24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre *^
7/25 - Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *^
7/26 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival
9/25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
9/26 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre
9/27 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
9/29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/1 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego
10/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Venue TBA
10/3 - Santa Barbara, CA - Campbell Hall
10/6 - Davis, CA - Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts
10/8 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
10/9 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre
10/10 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall SOLD OUT
10/11 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theatre
10/13 - Jackson, WY - Center for the Arts
10/14 - Aspen, CO - Harris Concert Hall
10/15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
11/4 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
11/5 - Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall
11/7 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center
11/8 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre
11/9 - York, PA - Venue TBA
11/11 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
11/12 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center
11/14 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
11/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
11/16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
*co-headline with Iron & Wine
^ support from Ken Pomeroy
+ support from Keenan O'Meara
~ support from Mason Via
