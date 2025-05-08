Video: I’m With Her Performs 'Wild and Clear and Blue' Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Folk trio I’m With Her – comprised of multi-GRAMMY winners Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins — will release their stunning new record entitled Wild and Clear and Blue tomorrow. Ahead of the album, the band visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the title track. Watch the performance here.

Coming seven long years after their breakout debut album, Wild and Clear and Blue was recorded in New York at both The Outlier Inn in the Catskills and The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck. It was produced by Josh Kaufman (member of Bonny Light Horseman) and mixed by D. James Goodwin. The result is the long-awaited sophomore album from a close-knit alliance of highly esteemed musicians, each graced with a deep understanding of folk tradition and unbridled passion for expanding its possibilities.

The group’s first album led to a GRAMMY nomination, wins at the Americana Music Association Awards and International Folk Music Awards, #1s on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums and Folk Albums charts (where it remained charting for 7 months), and much more. Now, on their forthcoming record, I’m With Her bring their luminous harmonies to a soul-searching body of work about reaching into the past, navigating a chaotic present, and bravely moving forward into the unknown.

I’m With Her will tour North America in support of Wild and Clear and Blue this summer. Kicking off in June, the tour will find the band playing in NYC, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Austin, and more. I'm With Her has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting Conscious Alliance’s mission to end hunger nationwide and feed families in need. Learn more at www.consciousalliance.org. Get your tickets now HERE.

Tour Dates

5/26 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso +

5/28 - London, UK - Rough Trade

5/29 - London, UK - Barbican +

6/5 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ~

6/6 - Bloomington, IN - Buskirk-Chumley Theater ~

6/7 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater ~

6/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens ~

6/10 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater ~

6/11 - Goshen, IN - Sauder Concert Hall ~

6/13 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ~

6/14 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater ~

6/15 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre ~

6/17 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts ~

6/19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

6/20 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival (NightGrass) SOLD OUT

7/10 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts *^

7/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre *^

7/12 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Amphitheater *^

7/13 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre *^

7/15 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

7/16 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavilion^

7/18 - Oak Hill, NY - Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

7/19 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *^

7/20 - Burlington, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum *^

7/21 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater *^

7/23 - Richmond, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden *^

7/24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre *^

7/25 - Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *^

7/26 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

9/25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

9/26 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre

9/27 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

9/29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/1 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Venue TBA

10/3 - Santa Barbara, CA - Campbell Hall

10/6 - Davis, CA - Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts

10/8 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10/9 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre

10/10 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall SOLD OUT

10/11 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theatre

10/13 - Jackson, WY - Center for the Arts

10/14 - Aspen, CO - Harris Concert Hall

10/15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

11/4 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

11/5 - Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall

11/7 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center

11/8 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

11/9 - York, PA - Venue TBA

11/11 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

11/12 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

11/14 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

11/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

11/16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

*co-headline with Iron & Wine

^ support from Ken Pomeroy

+ support from Keenan O'Meara

~ support from Mason Via

