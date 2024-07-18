Video: Hulu Releases DANCE MOMS: A NEW ERA Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hulu has released the trailer for Dance Moms: A New Era. The series is a reboot of the popular reality series Dance Moms, this time with a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama.

The show introduces beloved dance coach, Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level - competing nationally every week. But the road to glory won’t be an easy one. Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist. Will Glo and her dance team persevere amidst the dramatics?

“Dance Moms: A New Era” is produced by the A+E Factual Studios™ group for Hulu and Lifetime. The project is helmed by original series Executive Producer Bryan Stinson, alongside Sharon Scott, Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Allie Breslin and Natalie Feldman who serve as executive producers from A+E Factual Studios.™ Kimberly Chessler and Brie Miranda Bryant executive produce from Lifetime.

All 10 episodes will debut on Hulu on August 7th, 2024.

