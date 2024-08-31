Video: Exclusive Look at Trailer for THE ARRIVAL, Starring Peter Bradbury and Pooya Mohseni

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stonestreet Studios, Jamaad Pictures, and Gravitas Ventures have announced the digital release of the highly anticipated film The Arrival, set to debut this September 17th. The film will be available on major TVOD platforms including Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and On Demand.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek trailer here:

The Arrival is a powerful narrative that delves into the complexities of identity, justice, and the enduring impact of trauma. With its intricate plot and deeply human characters, this film offers a riveting and emotionally charged experience, keeping viewers engaged until a turning point and hopeful end.

The cast is led by Broadway veteran Peter Bradbury (recently seen in Patriots on Broadway) and Pooya Mohseni, who starred in the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy English Off-Broadway, which is set to transfer to Broadway this season. The film's cast also includes Nick Hamparyan, Daniela Urdaneta, Ines Ladha, Alice Heber Martins, Viv Helvajian, Nik Elrifi, and Deniz Bulat.

The Arrival, directed by Alyssa Rallo Bennett and written by Gary O. Bennett, intricately weaves a tale of mystery and revelation centered around the enigmatic DuPont family. The story unfolds in a hip Chelsea venue owned by the DuPonts, where three individuals—Vera, Cora, and bartender Ember—each arrive with a mission to investigate the DuPonts, unaware of each other's intentions.

“This film works on so many levels. By allowing its characters to grapple with huge challenges, we see how they regain hope and more positive relationships,” says Alyssa Rallo Bennett. “I am so grateful to Gravitas for seeing the poetry in this film along with the festivals, cast, and creative team that brought us to this point!”

The Arrival has already garnered critical acclaim, winning an award at the Montreal Independent Film Festival and being an official selection of the Martha's Vineyard Film Society Women in Film Festival and the Big Apple Film Festival. Additionally, the film was a semi-finalist at both the Santa Cruz Independent Film Festival and the Austin Art International Film Festival.

About Stonestreet Studios

STONESTREET STUDIOS is celebrating 33 years as a New York City-based fully operative, multi-purpose, visual motion picture production studio, founded by Alyssa Rallo Bennett and Gary O. Bennett, director/writer/producer team. Stonestreet's work ranges from award-winning socially speculative feature films such as ReRUN (Christopher Lloyd, Teo Rapp-Olsson, Allison Frasca), Rain Without Thunder (Jeff Daniels, Linda Hunt, Steve Zahn, Ming Na Wen) and The Pack (Lucie Arnaz, Elizabeth Moss, Zach Galligan, Ryan Homchick), to pilots and web series featuring Stonestreet Residency Actors & talent such as Miles Teller (Whiplash, Top Gun: Maverick), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things), Idina Menzel (Frozen), Nik Walker (Hamilton), Ximena Lamadrid (Bardo, Who Killed Sara), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby, Bottoms), Sea Shimooka (3 Body Problem), Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Julia Rehwald (One Piece) and more. Stonestreet has become known as an incubator of diverse and socially conscious, culturally provocative films that explore the passions, eccentricities, politics and humor of character-driven, no-holds-barred stories that seek to inspire and enlighten. Stonestreet has been an exclusive ‘Stonestreet Screen Acting & Production Residency Program' for Tisch Drama since 1990.

About Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in NORTH AMERICA - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent Gravitas Venture releases include Deep Fear, Slotherhouse, Padre Pio, Gringa, The Pez Outlaw, Downwind, Mack & Rita, The King's Daughter, Queen Bees, Our Friend, Vanguard, The Secret: Dare to Dream. For more information, please visit www.gravitasventures.com, and follow @Gravitas-VOD on X and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Toronto, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City, and Cleveland. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel with broadcast distribution across 10+ countries and available globally through multiple OTT platforms; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world's premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in sports wagering, Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com.

Comments