Video: Danielle Deadwyler Stars in THE WOMAN IN THE YARD Trailer

Blumhouse has released the first trailer for The Woman in the Yard, a new original chiller starring BAFTA and SAG nominee Danielle Deadwyler. The movie is only in theaters March 28.

In the film, The Piano Lesson star plays Ramona, a woman crippled by grief after she survives a car accident that takes her husband (Russell Hornsby.) Seriously injured, Ramona now must care for their 14-year-old son (Peyton Jackson) and 6-year-old-daughter (Estella Kahiha), alone in her rural farmhouse. Then, one day, the woman takes form in their yard.

Ramona assumes the woman (Okwui Okpokwasili) is lost or demented, but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure and her intentions are anything but peaceful. Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who simply won’t leave them alone.

The Woman in the Yard is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam, Jungle Cruise), who recently directed Deadwyler in the upcoming action thriller Carry On. The film is written by first-time feature screenwriter Sam Stefanak.

The film is produced by Jason Blum, producer of The Invisible Man and The Black Phone, along with acclaimed Emmy nominated producer Stephanie Allain p.g.a. (The Exorcist: Believer, Hustle & Flow), and is executive produced by star Danielle Deadwyler, Jaume Collet-Serra, James Moran and Gabrielle Ebron.

