Video: Crunchyroll Reveals Trailer for Korean Anime SOLO LEVELING

Crunchyroll has announced at Anime Expo that they have secured licenses for several anime series. Here are the details of the rights:

The Apothecary Diaries: This anime, except for Asia, will be available worldwide and is expected to be released in 2023.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain: This anime is scheduled for a worldwide release in October 2023, excluding Asia and the Indian Subcontinent. However, Crunchyroll has acquired non-exclusive streaming rights for the Indian Subcontinent.

Goblin Slayer Season 2: The second season of Goblin Slayer will be available in various regions, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Latin America, and Russian Speaking Territories. Its release is planned for 2023.

The Kingdoms of Ruin: This anime is set to be released worldwide, except for Asia, in October 2023.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability: The release of this anime is scheduled for April 2024 worldwide, excluding Asia.

To Be Hero X: The release date for this anime is yet to be announced, and it will be available worldwide, excluding Asia.

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage: The second stage of Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki is slated for a January 2024 release. It will be available worldwide, except for Asia. However, it will have exclusive availability in Bhutan and India for non-exclusive streaming rights and exclusive availability in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the Russian language.

Black Butler: The Black Butler anime is planned for a worldwide release in 2024, excluding Japan.

During the Crunchyroll panel, they presented a new trailer for Solo Leveling, based on the manhwa created by writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU (REDICE Studio). The premiere of this anime is expected in winter.

Additionally, they showcased the world premiere trailer for the anime adaptation of the Korean webcomic A Returner's Magic Should Be Special by Wookjakga. The premiere of this anime is scheduled for October.

In a previous announcement by MAPPA at Anime Expo, it was REVEALED that Crunchyroll will stream the new anime Bucchigiri?! worldwide, except in Japan, starting in January 2024. The anime is directed by Hiroko Utsumi and produced by MAPPA.

Watch the trailer for Solo Leveling here: