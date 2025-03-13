Video: Cristin Milioti, Paul Giamatti, & More Star in BLACK MIRROR Season 7 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated seventh season of Black Mirror, starring Cristin Milioti, Paul Giamatti, Billy Magnussen, and more. Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series will return on April 10, 2025 with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

Newly announced cast members include Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson, and Michael Workéyè.

Also appearing this season are Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, and Harriet Walter. Watch the trailer for the new season now.

