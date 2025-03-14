Video: BERLIN ER Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode five of “Berlin ER,” the fast-paced drama co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson with Viktor Jakovleski.

In Episode 105, Ben’s Addiction Becomes Even More Dangerous, Whilst At The Same Time Zanna Faces Serious Consequences Of A Decision; Emina’s family life comes crashing into KRANK. Starring Haley Louise Jones (“Dear Child”) and Slavko Popadić (“Crooks”), the fifth episode will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 19.

In “Berlin ER,” managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich. When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor. But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

Alongside Jones and Popadić, “Berlin ER” also stars an ensemble cast including Şafak Şengül (“Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush”), Aram Tafreshian (“Dogs of Berlin”), Samirah Breuer (“The Gryphon”), Bernhard Schütz (“Barbarians”), Peter Lohmeyer (“I Don’t Work Here”) and Benjamin Radjaipour (“No Hard Feelings”).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

