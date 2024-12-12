Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of BAD SISTERS Episode 7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the penultimate episode of season two of the award-winning comedic drama “Bad Sisters.” In Episode 207, the sisters hunt for the truth after a shocking betrayal while Houlihan goes head-to-head with Loftus.

Starring Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson, the seventh episode will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, December 18, followed by one episode weekly on Wednesdays. The season two finale will debut on Monday, December 23 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, the critically acclaimed series welcomes new and returning cast in its second season including Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon, and Justine Mitchell.

The series is executive produced by Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman; Dearbhla Walsh also serves as executive producer and director. Additional executive producers include Bert Hamelnick, Michael Sagol, along with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, who adapted the series from the Belgian version of the series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin, who also serves as executive producer. “Bad Sisters” is produced by Merman Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

