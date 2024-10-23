Video: Apple TV+ Drops Teaser for SEVERANCE Season Two

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple TV+ has debuted the teaser for the second season of its Emmy and Peabody Award-winning globally celebrated workplace thriller “Severance,” sharing a glimpse into the mysteries ahead at Lumon Industries. Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, the 10-episode second season of “Severance” will debut globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025 followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, and welcomes new series regular Sarah Bock.

“Severance” is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson. “Severance” season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio. The complete first season of “Severance” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Season one of “Severance” received worldwide acclaim from fans and critics alike, as the AFI Awards winner landed 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Ben Stiller), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Adam Scott) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The series took home awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design. The series also earned two Writers Guild of America Awards for Best New Series and Best Drama Series, as well as two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and a nomination for the Producers Guild and Directors Guild Awards.

Comments