Video: Amanda Seyfried Stars in Peacock's LONG BRIGHT RIVER Trailer

Peacock has released a new trailer for the thriller series Long Bright River, starring Amanda Seyfried. All eight episodes of the show premiere exclusively on Peacock Thursday, March 13.

Long Bright River is a suspense thriller series that tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.

Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by Author, Executive Producer, and Writer Liz Moore, the series stars and is executive produced by Seyfried with Nikki Toscano serving as Showrunner, Executive Producer, Director, and Writer.

The series also stars Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson, and John Doman. Dash Mihok, Britne Oldford, Matthew Del Negro, Harriet Sansom Harris, Patch Darragh, and Perry Mattfeld appear as recurring guest stars.

Seyfried was seen as Sophie in the film of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film Les Miserables along with roles in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015. She recently wrapped filming on a new musical film in which she will play religious leader Ann Lee.

