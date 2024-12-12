Amanda Seyfried to Star in New Musical Movie ANN LEE About Religious Leader

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With Mamma Mia 3 rumors flying, Amanda Seyfried has found a much different musical project.

According to Deadline, the Les Miserables star has wrapped filming on Ann Lee, a musical based on the story of Mother Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker Movement. During her rise during the eighteenth century, followers believed Lee to be a female representation of God and were known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services.

The movie, directed by The Brutalist co-writer Mona Fastvold, also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo. The script is written by Brady Corbet and Fastvold, with Daniel Blumberg penning original music. The movie is looking to be released in 2025.

Amanda Seyfried was seen as Sophie in the film of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film Les Miserables along with roles in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015.