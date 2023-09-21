Video: Adult Swim Reveals Trailer For FLCL: SHOEGAZE

The fifth season of the cult hit series, “FLCL: Shoegaze” will premiere Saturday, Sept. 30 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim’s popular anime block Toonami. Directed by Yutaka Uemura and featuring an electrifying soundtrack from The Pillows, a trailer for “FLCL: Shoegaze” was also unveiled today.

“FLCL: Shoegaze” picks up after the events of the third season, “FLCL: Alternative.” While everyone returns to their ordinary lives, two frustrated teenagers concoct a plot to destroy the Tsuganei tower in the hopes that it will incite change.

“Coming off of his terrific work on ‘FLCL: Alternative,’ we are so excited to have director Yutaka Uemura return to the world of FLCL,” said Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim. “After a long wait, we are so thrilled to welcome back FLCL. We hope you enjoy it!”

The latest installment of FLCL arrives on the heels of the fourth season, “FLCL: Grunge,” which is premiering new episodes every Saturday at midnight ET/PT.

“FLCL: Shoegaze” is animated by Production I.G x NUT. It is executive produced by DeMarco and produced by Maki Terashima-Furuta (Production IG USA).

Watch the new trailer here: