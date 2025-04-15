Video: AND JUST LIKE THAT... Sets Season 3 Premiere; Watch the New Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Season three of the Max Original series And Just Like That... is set to debut Thursday, May 29, at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. The 12-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays, concluding with the season finale on August 14. Watch the trailer now!

From executive producer Michael Patrick King, the show follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

Season 3 cast includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Broadway icon Patti LuPone is also set to appear in the new season.

And Just Like That... is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Susan Fales-Hill. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

