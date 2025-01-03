Patti LuPone Joins AND JUST LIKE THAT Season 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patti LuPone is joining the world of Sex and the City. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Michael Patrick King, executive producer of the Max series And Just Like That..., revealed that the Broadway legend will be appearing in the forthcoming third season of the revival. Though he didn't share many details about the role, he did tell EW that her character will have an arc in the show.

Other confirmed Season 3 cast members include Kristen Schaal, Rosemarie DeWitt, Rosie O’Donnell, Cheri Oteri, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green. The series will debut on HBO and Max in 2025.

The second season cast included Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and legend of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Miserables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy.