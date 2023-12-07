Vide: HBO Debuts GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Trailer

The HBO Original documentary GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT, from Confluential Films and Rada Studio, and directors and producers Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (“American Promise,” “Stateless”), producer Tommy Oliver (HBO's “40 Years A Prisoner” and “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss”), and executive producers Taraji P. Henson and Codie Elaine Oliver, debuts MONDAY, JANUARY 8 (9:00-10:42 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The critically acclaimed film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Documentary and was an official selection in the Spotlight section of the 61st New York Film Festival. The film was recently nominated for three Cinema Eye Honors Awards including Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, two International Documentary Association Awards, including Best Feature Documentary, and a Film INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS nomination for Best Documentary.

GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT travels through time and space to reveal the enduring influence of Nikki Giovanni, one of America's greatest living poets and social commentators. Giovanni reckons with the inevitable passing of time through intimate vérité, striking archival footage, and visually innovative treatments of her poetry, revealing the lasting i mpact of Giovanni's work on American culture.

The series is from Confluential Films and Rada Studio, in association with JustFilms | Ford Foundation; in association with Bertha DOC SOCIETY. Written and directed by Michèle Stephenson and Joe Brewster; with THE VOICE of Taraji P. Henson; producers, Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson, Tommy Oliver; executive producers, Codie Elaine Oliver, Taraji P. Henson; editors, Terra Long, Lawrence Jackman, Regi Allen.