Vertical Entertainment Secures Rights to THE CURSE OF LA PATASOLA Horror Film

Producers of the horror film The Curse of La Patasola announced TODAY that Vertical Entertainment has secured the rights to distribute the indie thriller across North America. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in 10 major markets and will be available across streaming media and other platforms on January 14, 2022.

Shot over a 21-day period in a COVID-free "bubble" just outside of Orlando, Florida, La Patasola follows two struggling couples who are haunted by a famed vampiric monster from South American folklore, testing their relationships, morality, and will to survive.

Marking the directorial debut of actor/writer AJ Jones (The Game, Lovecraft Country), with a story co-created by Jones and Florida native Daniela Gonzalez (Frenemies), the film also stars Luciana Faulhaber (Shades of Blue), Patrick R. Walker (The Resident) Najah Bradley (Black Box) and Gillie Jones (Mr. Frost), who makes her feature film debut. Gonzalez, Jack Young (The Perfect Race) and Mark Pettit (True Detective, Mindhunter), round out the cast of La Patasola.

Broadway actress and songwriter Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown, Grease Live!) wrote and performed The Curse of La Patasola theme song, and the original score for the movie was developed by Kelsey Woods.

"The Curse of La Patasola is a character-driven thriller that we feel is going to appeal to a wide audience," said Tony Piantedosi, SVP of Acquisitions at Vertical Entertainment. "We were drawn to the story, mythology and the way the monster was brought to life-and think fans are really going to enjoy this film."

Tom Malloy, President of Glass House Distribution commented, "Now that Vertical Entertainment has signed on as our distribution partner in North America, we're confident the dominos will fall around the world and The Curse of La Patasola will be enjoyed by a global audience in 2022."

As its partners work to distribute the film around the world, producers of the film will be working on promotional partnerships and other dynamic programs to drive awareness and interest.

"From Halloween costumes to energy drinks to SUVs, camping equipment and quick service restaurants, we think there are countless ways to tie promotional partners to this movie," said Mark Pettit, Executive Producer of The Curse of La Patasola. "We are in active discussions with potential partners across multiple industries and look forward to working together to bring the The Curse of La Patasola franchise to life."

Watch the new trailer here: