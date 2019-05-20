Variety And PBS Socal Announce New Season And Talent Line-Up For VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS

Variety and PBS SoCal announced today the actor lineup and schedule for the tenth season of their EMMY®Award-winning Variety Studio: Actors on Actors. The new season will include exclusive one-on-one conversations between top acting talent from this year's most notable television shows who are expected to contend this Emmy season. The first two episodes will premiere on PBS SoCal on Tuesday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. and episodes three and four will premiere on Thursday, June 20 at 7:00 p.m. All episodes will stream on pbssocal.organd on the free PBS Video app following their premieres.

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors won a Daytime Emmy in 2019 and in 2015 and 2016, Los Angeles Area EMMY®Awards for Best Entertainment Programming. "Actors on Actors," an interview special that features pairings of prominent actors discussing their craft, was produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC.

Variety's Actors on Actors issue will hit newsstands on June 4 with clips appearing onvariety.com starting at the beginning of June.

This season's featured conversations are:

Julia Roberts (Homecoming) with Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora, The Act)

Billy Porter (Pose) with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) with Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Taraji P. Henson (Empire) with Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard) with Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) with Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?) with Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Penn Badgley (You) with Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)

Robin Wright (House of Cards) with Chris Pine (I Am the Night)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) with Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) with Maya Rudolph (Forever)

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) with Regina Hall (Black Monday)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) with Renée Zellweger (What/If)

"After this month's recent Daytime Emmy win, we are thrilled to be premiering our tenth season of Actors on Actors with PBS SoCal," said Variety Group Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. "This season will focus on television's most notable talent discussing their roles, the business, and what it means to be an established actor today."

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors will air on PBS stations across the nation starting in June, and on the WORLD Channel June 23 and June 30 at 7pm ET (check local listings).

"It's terrific to team with Variety to produce and share in the national acclaim we're receiving for Variety Studio: Actors on Actors," said Andrew Russell, President and CEO, PBS SoCal. "PBS stations across the country are continuing their enthusiasm, support, and airings of 'Actors on Actors' because audiences enjoy its unique, unparalleled view into Southern California's creative industry and the people who make it so special."

Variety is the seminal voice of the entertainment industry and has been for over 114 years. Featuring award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights and intelligent analysis of the industry's most prominent players, Variety is the trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, Variety's multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print and branded events and summits.

PBS SoCal is a donor-supported community institution that is a part of Public Media Group of Southern California, the flagship PBS station for 19 million diverse people across California formed by the merger of PBS SoCal and KCET. PBS SoCal delivers content and experiences that inspire, inform and entertain - over the air, online, in the community and in the classroom. We offer the full slate of beloved PBS programs including MASTERPIECE, NOVA, PBS NewsHour, Frontline, Independent Lens, a broad library of documentary films including works from Ken Burns; and educational PBS Kids programs including DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD and Curious George. Our programs are accessible for free through four broadcast channels, and available for streaming at pbssocal.org, on the PBS mobile apps, and via connected TV services Android TV, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

