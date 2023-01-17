Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIOLENT NIGHT to Begin Streaming on Peacock This Week

The film will begin streaming on January 20.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Peacock has announced Universal Pictures' Violent Night will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Jan. 20.

To hell with "all is calm."

From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve taking everyone hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant. Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film also stars Emmy® Award winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise).

Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog). The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.

Violent Night is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, Mid-Century, The Silent Twins, Halloween Ends.

Watch the trailer for the film here:



