VIDEO: WeTV Shares WHAT THE FLOCKA: WAKA & TAMMY Season Three Teaser

Everyone's favorite hip-hop power couple Waka and Tammy are back, navigating divorce, co-parenting and new life changes this season on "Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka" premiering Thursday, August 18th at 9pm on WE tv.

Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other, in season 3. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps THE FAMILY together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes. Tune in to the premiere Thursday, August 18th at 9pm on WE tv, with new episodes available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its premiere on WE tv.

"Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" is produced by eOne with eOne's Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner, Vivian Peyton and Amy Chaffin serving as executive producers alongside Tammy Rivera-Malphurs, Jauquin Malphurs, Datari Turner and Debra Antney. Lauren Gellert and Ashley McFarlin are executive producing for WE tv.

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community.

Further building on this mission, current WE tv originals are now available to stream on WE tv's sister platform, ALLBLK. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister networks include AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and streamers Acorn TV, ALLBLK, AMC+, Shudder and Sundance Now.

Watch the teaser here: