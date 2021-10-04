VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for WE'RE HERE on HBO Max

The Emmy®-nominated unscripted series We're Here returns for its eight-episode, second season Monday, October 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Episodes will debut weekly on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Debuting on National Coming Out Day, this season follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela as they continue their journey spreading love and connection across small-town America, through the art of drag. As the queens recruit local residents from Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction, CO to participate in one-night-only drag shows, they inspire their "drag daughters" to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities.

Described by Salon as "a show about loving - truly loving - your neighbor," the first season was lauded as "genuinely moving" by the New York Times, and "pitch-perfect" by Entertainment Weekly.

Watch the trailer here: