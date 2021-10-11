VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season 3 of NARCOS: MEXICO on Netflix

Watch the trailer for the final season of Narcos: Mexico on Netflix! The 10-episode finale will debut on November 5.

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix's arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away.

The cast will include Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka "Bad Bunny", will guest star.

From show runner Carlo Bernard, the series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard and Eric Newman.

Watch the trailer here: