VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

The film will be released in theaters on December 17.

Nov. 17, 2021  

Marvel has released the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is set to be released in theaters on December 17.

With his identity revealed, Peter Parker can no longer hide his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. The stakes get even higher once Parker asks Doctor Strange for help amidst the return of Dr. Otto Octavius.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, and J K Simmons.

Watch the new trailer here:

