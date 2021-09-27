VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LICORICE PIZZA Starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman

MGM has released the first trailer for the upcoming film Licorice Pizza, which will be released in select theaters November 26.

The film is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

The film stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, and Maya Rudolph.

