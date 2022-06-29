VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For CANADA'S DRAG RACE & Guest Judges Announced

Reporting for judging duty! In advance of the Season 3 premiere of Canada's Drag Race on July 14th, World of Wonder ru-vealed TODAY THE LINEUP of extra special guests joining Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor at the judges table this season.

The full-length Season 3 trailer was also released today, giving a sneak peek into this season's special guests, serves, shade, and sizzling runway looks.

Guest Judges

Carole Pope - Singer/Songwriter

Hollywood Jade - Canada's Drag Race Resident Choreographer

Jeremy Dutcher - Musician

Jimbo - Drag Clown, Drag Race UK Versus The World, Canada's Drag Race S1

Lesley Hampton - Fashion Designer

Mei Pang - Makeup Artist/Beauty Content Creator

Monika Schnarre - Model, Actor, and Television Host

Sarah Nurse - Olympic Gold Medalist, Canadian National Women's Hockey Team

Sarain Fox - Activist, Broadcaster, and Filmmaker

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo - Drag Queen, Star of Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love

The award-winning series returns for its third season on Thursday, July 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, and is available on WOW Presents Plus in the US and in over 160 territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Crave in Canada.

As was recently announced, the queens competing on Season 3 of Canada's Drag Race are Bombae, Chelazon Leroux, Gisèle Lullaby, Halal Bae, Irma Gerd, Jada Shada Hudson, Kaos, Kimmy Couture, Lady Boom Boom, Miss Fiercalicious, Miss Moço, and Vivian Vanderpuss.

In association with World of Wonder and Crave, Season 3 of Canada's Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. RuPaul serves as Executive Producer. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Michael Kot, Betty Orr, Michelle Mama, and Laura Michalchyshyn.

Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner. Yette Vandendam is Supervising Producer. For Bell Media, Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming. and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

Watch the new trailer here: