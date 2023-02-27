Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the TED LASSO Season Three Trailer

“Ted Lasso,” will premiere around the world with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15.

Feb. 27, 2023  

BELIEVE it - the Greyhounds are back! Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the third season of its global phenomenon "Ted Lasso." Following its history-making, back-to-back Emmy Award wins for its freshman and sophomore seasons, "Ted Lasso," will premiere around the world with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

In the 12-episode third season of "Ted Lasso," the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

After its global debut on Apple TV+, "Ted Lasso" quickly earned praise and acclaim with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history, landing top honors and awards. In addition to its Emmy accolades, "Ted Lasso" has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; and in addition, the Writers Guild of America crowned "Ted Lasso" with honors for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as 'Ted Lasso,' an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team-despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits. The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance with Juno Temple.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Star Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of "Ted Lasso,'' now streaming globally on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 335 wins and 1,406 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Eris Talent & Literary Agency Hires Jazmin Rangel as Head of Voiceover Department Photo
Eris Talent & Literary Agency Hires Jazmin Rangel as Head of Voiceover Department
Rangel, a seasoned professional with 15 years of experience in the industry, will play a  critical role in Eris' continued success and growth. With a deep understanding of the  entertainment industry and a passion for developing and nurturing talent, Rangel brings  a unique skillset and expertise to the team.
Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman & More Join THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Photo
Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman & More Join THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY
Netflix’s hit superhero drama has announced new additions to the cast for its fourth and final season. It was previously announced that Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles. 
Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflixs FUBAR Photo
Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's FUBAR
Netflix released the official First Look at FUBAR (previously announced as Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project). The cast also includes Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris,  Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel. Check out the photos now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW ShowsVIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows
February 27, 2023

Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”
American Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy EventAmerican Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy Event
February 27, 2023

ABFF Ventures LLC has announced the launch of Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event showcasing comedic talent within BIPOC communities. A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF will propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre.
Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour DatesWeezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates
February 27, 2023

Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.
Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'
February 27, 2023

The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band’s 16th #1 Rock Radio single “Hey You,” which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.
Swim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's WarSwim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's War
February 27, 2023

Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris’ songwriting. On “Dougie (For Sharyl)” he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they lead you.
share