VIDEO: Watch the TED LASSO Season Three Trailer

BELIEVE it - the Greyhounds are back! Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the third season of its global phenomenon "Ted Lasso." Following its history-making, back-to-back Emmy Award wins for its freshman and sophomore seasons, "Ted Lasso," will premiere around the world with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

In the 12-episode third season of "Ted Lasso," the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

After its global debut on Apple TV+, "Ted Lasso" quickly earned praise and acclaim with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history, landing top honors and awards. In addition to its Emmy accolades, "Ted Lasso" has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; and in addition, the Writers Guild of America crowned "Ted Lasso" with honors for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as 'Ted Lasso,' an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team-despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits. The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance with Juno Temple.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Star Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of "Ted Lasso,'' now streaming globally on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

