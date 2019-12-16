VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for COME AS YOU ARE

Here is the debut trailer for COME AS YOU ARE, starring Academy Award nominated Gabourey Sidibe (EMPIRE, PRECIOUS), Grant Rosenmeyer (THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS), Ravi Patel (MEET THE PATELS), Hayden Szeto (THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN) & Janeane Garofalo (WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER).

Watch the trailer below!



The film made its world premiere at SXSW and will hit theaters & VOD on February 14th from Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Three young men with disabilities (Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel) flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Sam (Gabourey Sidibe), a traveling nurse, drives the three guys across the border as they go on this trip to lose their virginity and embrace their independence. A remake of the award winning, critically acclaimed 2011 Belgian film HASTA LA VISTA.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You