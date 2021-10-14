VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for the Live Action CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG

The trailer for the new live-action adaption of Clifford the Big Red Dog has been released! The film will be released in theaters and on Paramount+ November 10.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment.

While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

Based on the Scholastic Book Series "Clifford the Big Red Dog" by Norman Bridwell, the film stars David Alan Grier, Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, Russell Wong and John Cleese.

Watch the new trailer here: