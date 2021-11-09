VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for Mike Mills' C'MON C'MON

A24 has released the official trailer for Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon. The film will be released in select theaters on November 19.

Starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffman and Woody Norman, Mills' latest is a deeply moving meditation on the connections between adults and children and the importance of family. C'mon C'mon will next screen at the New York Film Festival.

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.

The C'mon C'mon Original Score from Bryce and Aaron Dessner debuts November 12. Listen to the first single, "I Won't Remember?" now.

