VIDEO: Watch the M3GAN 'First Look' Featurette
M3GAN is only in theaters January 6.
She's more than just a toy. She's part of the family.
Watch the 'First Look' featurette for M3GAN, which will be released in theaters January 6.
From the most prolific minds in horror-James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man-comes a fresh new face in terror.
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.
When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, THE HAUNTING OF Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems-a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.
Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan.
The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition) and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward).
Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present an Atomic Monster production in association with Divide/Conquer. The film's executive producers are Allison Williams, Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath.
From This Author - Michael Major
December 23, 2022
Jessr Tyler Ferguson and Amy Rice have documented the return of Broadway through the documentary Broadway Rising. BroadwayWorld sat down with Rice and Ferguson to discuss how the documentary originall came about, the current state of Broadway, and what they hope people take away from the film.
VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson Transform Into Miss Trunchbull In MATILDA THE MUSICAL
December 23, 2022
Netflix has released a look inside Emma Thompson's transformation into Miss Trunchbull in the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. Joining Thompson in the new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, and more. Watch the new makeover video now!
How to Watch GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY on Netflix
December 23, 2022
Here's how you can watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out online! The cast includes Daniel Craig, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Jackie Hoffman, and more.
OUTLANDER Season Seven to Premiere In Summer 2023 on STARZ
December 23, 2022
STARZ recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the “Outlander” family, including Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan “Jamie Fraser,” and more.
ABC & The Wonderful World of Disney To Air Fan-Favorite Movies Every Sunday Night in January
December 23, 2022
Throughout the entire month, ABC will cap-off weekends with beloved titles currently available to stream on Disney+, including “The Lion King” and “Finding Nemo” as well as the broadcast world premieres of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Iron Man” and “The Avengers.”