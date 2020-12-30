VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek at THE GREAT NORTH on FOX

Beef gives a pep talk as an unwelcomed beast makes a surprising entrance.

Watch the promo for "The Great North" below!

THE GREAT NORTH is a new animated comedy created, written and executive-produced by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also serves as executive producer. The series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother, MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television production. The series is created and written by executive producers Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis. Wendy and Lizzie serve as showrunners, and BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also serves as executive producer. Animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.