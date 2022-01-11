VIDEO: Watch a New THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Trailer

Neon has released The Worst Person in the World. The film is set to debut in theaters on February 11 after a New York and Los Angeles opening on February 4.

Director Joachim Trier returns with another modern twist on a classically constructed character portraitof contemporary life in Oslo. Chronicling four years in the life of Julie, THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD examines one woman's quest for love and meaning in the modern world.

Fluidly told in twelvechapters, the film features a breakout performance by Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve as she explores new professional avenues and embarks on relationships with two very different men (Anders Danielsen Lie and Herbert Nordrum) in her search for happiness and identity.

The film stars Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum, Hans Olav Brenner, Helene Bjoreby, and Vidar Sandem.

Watch the new trailer here: