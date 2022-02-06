VIDEO: Watch Taron Egerton Discuss Sir Elton John onTHE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

Taron Egerton appeared on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW on February 4th to discuss his friendship with music legend Sir Elton John and the drag name John gave him. Egerton played the role of Sir Elton John in the 2019 biopic Rocketman. The pair became friends during the filming of the movie. In the clip, Egerton talks with Norton about the odd feeling of personally knowing such a well-known celebrity, and the drag name John gave him.

Egerton is also known for his roles in the British television series The Smoke and the 2014 action comedy film Kingsman: The Secret Service. He has also played Edward Brittain in the 2014 drama film Testament of Youth, appeared in the 2015 crime thriller film Legend, starred as Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards in the 2016 biographical film Eddie the Eagle, voiced Johnny in the 2016 animated musical film Sing, and reprised his role in the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Other film credits include include Billionaire Boys Club and Robin Hood.

