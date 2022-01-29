VIDEO: Watch Sigrid and Griff Perform New Single on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Respective singing sensations Sigrid and Griff performed their new single "Head on Fire" last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. About the duet, Griff shared, "I've looked up to Sigrid so much, especially as a young girl who broke through making powerful, credible pop music. So I was excited to hear she wanted to write. We hung out and made 'Head On Fire,' this really fun, feel-good song, and I'm excited for the world to finally hear us on a track together."

Sigrid added, "Griff and I met sharing a pizza at the Rueben Selby show at Fashion Week in London, haha. We went to the studio a while later and just had a day of talking about life, before writing 'Head On Fire.' It's about that feeling when you meet someone who just flips everything upside down and you can't focus on anything else but that person. Sarah's just lovely, and it's been so much fun working with her."

Watch the pair duet below!