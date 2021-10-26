VIDEO: Watch Katy Perry's Monologue From Hosting THE ELLEN SHOW

Katy Perry filled in for Ellen Degeneres as guest-host of yesterday's episode of the Ellen Show!

Perry used her opening monologue to discuss judging American Idol, her new Las Vegas residency, and the similarities between being a pop star and being a mom.

Watch the full opening monologue below!

Last year, Perry released her fifth studio album "Smile", which featured the hit singles "Daisies" and "Never Really Over". She rose to fame in 2008 for her hit single "I Kissed A Girl" off of her debut album "One of the Boys". In 2010, her fame skyrocketed with her sophomore album, "Teenage Dream", which was the first album in history to score five #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.