VIDEO: Watch Ariana Grande & Her THE VOICE Team Perform 'FourFiveSeconds'

Ariana Grande took to the stage with her "Team Ariana" members on THE VOICE last night to perform Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney's "FourFiveSeconds" during the Top 11 Live Eliminations.

Watch the new performance below!

"Team Ariana" now consists of Holly Forbes and Jimmy and Sasha Allen. Now in its twentieth season, THE VOICE includes judges Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. It airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Long before millions of fans fell in love with the singer and actress as Cat Valentine on the hit Nickelodeon show Victorious, Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. She was recently announced to star as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film adaption.

Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

Watch the performance here: