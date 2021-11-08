VIDEO: Trailer Released For DRIVE MY CAR Official Japanese Entry for 94th Academy Awards

The trailer for Drive My Car has been released. From directed Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the film is the official Japanese entry for the 94th Academy Awards. The feature will be released in New York theaters on November 24 and Los Angeles theaters on December 3.

Two years after his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900.

As the production's premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke's late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins - with the help of his driver - to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car is A HAUNTING road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace.

Watch the new trailer here: