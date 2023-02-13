Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tennis Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING

Tennis will mark the arrival of POLLEN with a wide-ranging international live schedule.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis performed "Let's Make A Mistake Tonight," "One Night With The Valet," and "Forbidden Doors," on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend. The songs are from the band's recently released sixth studio album, Pollen, (Mutually Detrimental).

Tennis will mark the arrival of POLLEN with a wide-ranging international live schedule getting underway with a two-night St. Valentine's Day stand at London's historic Islington Assembly Hall, set for February 14 and 15.

North American dates begin March 24 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA, and then continue through early May. Highlights include shows at such legendary venues as Washington, DC's 9:30 Club (March 29-30), New York City's Beacon Theatre (April 1), and Los Angeles, CA's world-famous Hollywood Palladium (April 28). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit tennis-music.com.

WATCH "LET'S MAKE A MISTAKE TONIGHT" LIVE ON CBS SATURDAY MORNING:

WATCH "ONE NIGHT WITH THE VALET" LIVE ON CBS SATURDAY MORNING:

WATCH "FORBIDDEN DOORS" LIVE ON CBS SATURDAY MORNING:

TENNIS - TOUR 2023

FEBRUARY

14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall - SOLD OUT

15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall - SOLD OUT

MARCH

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

APRIL

1 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

4 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

5 - Toronto, ON - History

7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

15 - Aspen, CO - BELLY UP Aspen

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

21 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

24 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

29 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Bar & Grill

MAY

2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6 - Dallas, TX - SOUTH SIDE Music Hall



