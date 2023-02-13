VIDEO: Tennis Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING
Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis performed "Let's Make A Mistake Tonight," "One Night With The Valet," and "Forbidden Doors," on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend. The songs are from the band's recently released sixth studio album, Pollen, (Mutually Detrimental).
Tennis will mark the arrival of POLLEN with a wide-ranging international live schedule getting underway with a two-night St. Valentine's Day stand at London's historic Islington Assembly Hall, set for February 14 and 15.
North American dates begin March 24 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA, and then continue through early May. Highlights include shows at such legendary venues as Washington, DC's 9:30 Club (March 29-30), New York City's Beacon Theatre (April 1), and Los Angeles, CA's world-famous Hollywood Palladium (April 28). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit tennis-music.com.
WATCH "LET'S MAKE A MISTAKE TONIGHT" LIVE ON CBS SATURDAY MORNING:
WATCH "ONE NIGHT WITH THE VALET" LIVE ON CBS SATURDAY MORNING:
WATCH "FORBIDDEN DOORS" LIVE ON CBS SATURDAY MORNING:
TENNIS - TOUR 2023
FEBRUARY
14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall - SOLD OUT
15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall - SOLD OUT
MARCH
24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT
30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
APRIL
1 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
4 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer
5 - Toronto, ON - History
7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
12 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
15 - Aspen, CO - BELLY UP Aspen
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
21 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
24 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
29 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Bar & Grill
MAY
2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
6 - Dallas, TX - SOUTH SIDE Music Hall