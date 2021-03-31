VIDEO: Tate McRae Performs 'Slower' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Her latest single, 'bad ones,' is now available.

Mar. 31, 2021  

The Apple Music Up Next Artist Tate McRae performs her song "Slower."

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

McRae is best known for her original song "One Day," which went viral on YouTube in 2017. Her debut EP "All the Things I Never Said" was released in 2020.

"Too Young to Be Sad," McRae's latest EP, was released on March 26, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

