VIDEO: Sylvie Mix & Bobbi Kitten Star in POSER Trailer

A new trailer for Poser has been released. The film was directed by Noah Dixon and Ori Segev and stars Sylvie Mix and Bobbi Kitten. The film will be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 17.

On June 10th, Oscilloscope and the filmmakers will present POSERFEST, a multistage event celebrating the film and the larger Columbus music scene. The concert will feature ten local artists featured in the film, and will take place at A&R Music Bar/The Basement. Tickets are now on sale.

W​​allflower Lennon Gates (Sylvie Mix) yearns for access to the inner sanctum of the underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio. When she creates a podcast to interview the local artists she adores, Lennon discovers her own musical ambitions, develops a fast friendship with the striking, confident performer Bobbi Kitten, and in the process creates an identity not wholly her own. Soon, Lennon's aspirations, with some constructive coaxing from Bobbi to find her voice, lead her down a path of dark obsession.

The cast also features Abdul Seidu, Rachel Keefe, and Z-Wolf.

Watch the new trailer here: